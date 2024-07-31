Ace Software Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 179.47% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Ace Software Exports reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 179.47% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.311.9019.40-14.211.25-0.191.11-0.270.72-0.27