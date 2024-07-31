Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 65.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 135.42 croreNet profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 65.26% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 135.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales135.42113.12 20 OPM %18.5712.86 -PBDT25.6515.55 65 PBT23.6614.88 59 NP21.2212.84 65
