Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 65.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 135.42 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 65.26% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 135.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.135.42113.1218.5712.8625.6515.5523.6614.8821.2212.84