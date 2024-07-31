ADF Foods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.18% to Rs 121.62 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of ADF Foods remain constant at Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 121.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.121.62112.4216.1219.5023.9723.8719.5620.2815.0415.04