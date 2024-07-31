ADF Foods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.18% to Rs 121.62 croreNet profit of ADF Foods remain constant at Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 121.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales121.62112.42 8 OPM %16.1219.50 -PBDT23.9723.87 0 PBT19.5620.28 -4 NP15.0415.04 0
