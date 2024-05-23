Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 35.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 68.45 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 5.21% to Rs 8.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.47% to Rs 220.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 238.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Acknit Industries rose 35.84% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.