ACME Renewtech secures Rs 1,988 cr term loan financing from PFC

ACME Renewtech secures Rs 1,988 cr term loan financing from PFC

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

For development of 300 MW hybrid renewable energy project

ACME Renewtech, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar), has successfully secured Rs 1,988 crore in term loan financing from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to fund the development and construction of a 300 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Renewable Energy Project.

The project will be located in high-resource potential areas, with solar capacity to be developed in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and wind sites in Bhuj, Gujarat. Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has already been signed with NTPC, and grid connectivity for the project is in place. The land for the solar capacity has been fully procured.

 

PFC, acting as the sole lender, has structured the financing with an optimal debt-to-equity ratio of 80:20.

In addition to this significant development, ACME Solar has achieved another milestone in its renewable energy portfolio by securing a 300 MW Solar Power Project under the SECI-ISTS XVIII scheme at a tariff of Rs 3.05 per unit. The project is required to commence operations on or before 30 June 2025 as per the PPA terms. To fulfil this, ACME Solar plans to allocate its existing under construction ACME Sikar project to the new bid, leveraging its existing grid connectivity in Bikaner-2 and the significant capital expenditure already incurred. The project will benefit from the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) waiver, as the Scheduled Commercial Opera,on Date (SCOD) is set before June 2025, aligning with the government's incentives for the early operationalization of renewable energy projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

