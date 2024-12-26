Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 03:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slumps near 85.30 per US dollar, forex reserves near five month low

INR slumps near 85.30 per US dollar, forex reserves near five month low

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Indian Rupee continues to turn lower as a break above 85 per US dollar pulls it to new lows. The INR currently quotes at 85.27 per US dollar, down 12 paise on the day. Market is cautious about recent moderation in economic growth and a spike in imports in November. India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves are sufficient to meet over 11 months of import needs and nearly 96 per cent of external outstanding debt requirements as of the end of June 2024, latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. However, recently the forex reserves have dropped, hitting a five month low. According to Friday's data, the forex reserves slumped by $1.988 billion to $652.869 billion in the week ending December 13. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is holding flat around 108 mark, not very far from two year high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.12%

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.12%

Chinese shares edge up slightly

Chinese shares edge up slightly

Benchmarks hover near flat line; realty shares down for 2nd day

Benchmarks hover near flat line; realty shares down for 2nd day

BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Metropolis Healthcare incorporates subsidiary in Maharashtra

Metropolis Healthcare incorporates subsidiary in Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon