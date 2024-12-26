Business Standard

Hindustan Copper Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Copper Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2024.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2024.

Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 6.24% to Rs 263.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd lost 5.86% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 129.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd crashed 5.48% to Rs 267.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gensol Engineering Ltd dropped 4.69% to Rs 712.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13078 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd plummeted 4.65% to Rs 235.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR slumps near 85.30 per US dollar, forex reserves near five month low

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.12%

Chinese shares edge up slightly

Benchmarks hover near flat line; realty shares down for 2nd day

BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

