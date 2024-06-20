Business Standard
Action Construction Equipment in talks for a JV with Kato Works Co., Japan

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
To manufacture medium and large sized cranes in India
Action Construction Equipment announced that the company is currently in discussions with Kato Works Co., a Japanese global construction equipment manufacturer of Mobile Cranes, Excavators and other equipment (hereinafter referred to as KATO) to establish a joint venture in India, and the two companies plan to sign a formal contract as soon as they reach an agreement on the terms.
The joint venture intends to produce medium and large sized cranes (mainly truck cranes, crawler cranes and rough terrain cranes) for the growing Indian market and in the future, JV also plans to utilize the technology which will be cultivated in the company's development and introduce wide range of value added products for exports to other countries from India.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

