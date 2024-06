Powered by Capital Market - Live News

India's Retail sales in May 2024 witnessed a growth of 3% as compared to the sales in May 2023, according to the survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI). Sales in South region were up 4% while sales in North recorded a rise of 2%. RAI also noted that at 6%, Consumer Durables & Electronics and Food & Grocery led the category wise growth trends.