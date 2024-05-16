Adani Energy Solutions completes acquisition of Essar Transco

With this acquisition, the cumulative network of the Company will reach 21,182 ckt kms, out of which 18,109 ckt kms is operational and 3,073 ckt kms is under various stages of execution. Further, with this scale of operations, the Company will derive synergies in terms of O&M cost optimization and shared resources. It will also fortify its position of being the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in the country.

Adani Energy Solutions announced the conclusion of acquisition of 100% stake in Essar Transco (ETL) through its wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Transmission Step Two (ATST) on 15 May 2024. Consequently, ETL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of ATST and the step-down subsidiary of the company.