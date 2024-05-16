BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 137.31 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.04% to Rs 63.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 598.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 562.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 16.82% to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 137.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.137.31135.24598.19562.3428.4021.2024.4623.0635.1126.17130.83114.8724.8425.4286.3275.1219.0316.2963.7554.47