BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 137.31 croreNet profit of BMW Industries rose 16.82% to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 137.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.04% to Rs 63.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 598.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 562.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
