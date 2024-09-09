Adani Energy Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 976, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.34% in last one year as compared to a 24.47% rally in NIFTY and a 50.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 976, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24890.1. The Sensex is at 81404.52, up 0.27%.Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has lost around 8.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42212.45, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.85 lakh shares in last one month.