VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and ITD Cementation India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2024.
VST Industries Ltd crashed 8.71% to Rs 440.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25215 shares in the past one month.
 
Jupiter Wagons Ltd lost 6.83% to Rs 509.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78234 shares in the past one month.
Ashapura Minechem Ltd tumbled 6.38% to Rs 292. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60277 shares in the past one month.
Engineers India Ltd slipped 5.88% to Rs 204.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.
ITD Cementation India Ltd shed 5.58% to Rs 482.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80541 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

