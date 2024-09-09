Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12150, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.34% in last one year as compared to a 24.47% rally in NIFTY and a 55.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12150, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24890.1. The Sensex is at 81404.52, up 0.27%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has eased around 1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25527.15, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.52 lakh shares in last one month.