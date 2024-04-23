Adani Energy Solutions Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1055, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.32% in last one year as compared to a 26.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 70.49% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1055, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22402.05. The Sensex is at 73858.28, up 0.28%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has risen around 0.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39570.05, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 201.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

