Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 22.55, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.14% in last one year as compared to a 26.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.89% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.55, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 22403.15. The Sensex is at 73844.57, up 0.27%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has risen around 13.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1875.1, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

