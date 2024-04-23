K.P. Energy hits upper circuit on bagging 9-MW wind project

K.P. Energy was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 409.85 after the firm received new order for development of 9 MW wind power project forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project to be developed in Gujarat.

The aggregate order size is 9MW wind capacity forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power. The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25.

K.P. Energy is primarily engaged in development of Balance of Plant of wind power projects and allied services related to it along with generation of electricity through its own wind power generating assets and operation and maintenance services of BoP of wind power projects primarily in India.

The power generation company reported 60.85% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.90 crore on 39.62% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 207.26 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The project is received by Bhathwari Technologies under captive power project segment. The project shall be connected to State Transmission Utility (STU) network.