Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3037.6, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.19% in last one year as compared to a 29.78% rally in NIFTY and a 42.69% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3037.6, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25102.65. The Sensex is at 81973.4, up 0.32%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 1.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9432.75, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.26 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3043.3, down 0.71% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 21.19% in last one year as compared to a 29.78% rally in NIFTY and a 42.69% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 122.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE: BJP trying to defame Bengal, doesn't want justice for rape-murder victim, says CM Mamata

fertiliser, farmer

Agro-chemical stock soars 17% on buyback plan; zooms 128% from June low

Indusind Bank

CLSA maintains 'Outperform' on IndusInd Bank, says report; shares zooms 3%

stock market broker

DCX Systems stock price soars 4% on bagging order worth Rs 187 crore

jobs, employement, workers, IT firms, Information technology, call centre, white collar, office, work

IT stocks: LTIM, Wipro, LTTS, Mphasis soared up to 8% today; here's why

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon