Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3037.6, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25102.65. The Sensex is at 81973.4, up 0.32%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 1.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9432.75, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.26 lakh shares in last one month.