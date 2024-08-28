Adani Enterprises plans Rs 800-cr public issue of NCDs

Issue opens on 04 September 2024

Adani Enterprises has approved the public issue of up to 80,00,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 400 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating up to Rs 800 crore. The issue opens on 04 September 2024 and closed on 17 September 2024.