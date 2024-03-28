Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani family infuses Rs 6,661 cr in Ambuja Cement

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Ambuja Cements announced that Adani family (promoters of the company) have infused Rs 6,661 crore, thus increasing their stake in the company by 3.6% to 66.7%. This follows the infusion of Rs 5,000 crore by the promoter into the company for exercising the warrant issuance approved by the board of the company in October 2022.
The funds infusion will be instrumental enhancing conclusively to accomplish the capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum by 2028 by the cement vertical. This shall also be instrumental fuelling various strategic initiatives including undertaking debottlenecking capex to enhance operational capabilities to ensure scalability, as well as bringing efficiencies across resources, supply chain. This shall also drive innovation and product enhancement through advanced technology integration for better service offerings to tap the growing requirements of the sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ambuja Cements to establish 4 MTPA cement grinding unit in Godda, Jharkhand

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Ultratech commisions 1 MTPA cement capacity at Roorkee-based unit

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Coal India breaches annual supply target of 610 MT to power sector

RBI loosens restrictions on bank investments in AIFs

Sensex spurts 901 pts; Nifty above 22,400; European mkt opens higher

IREDA approves borrowing programme of up to Rs 24,200 cr for FY25

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra announces cessation of non-operating subsidiary - Mahindra Mexico

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon