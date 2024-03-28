Adani family infuses Rs 6,661 cr in Ambuja Cement

The funds infusion will be instrumental enhancing conclusively to accomplish the capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum by 2028 by the cement vertical. This shall also be instrumental fuelling various strategic initiatives including undertaking debottlenecking capex to enhance operational capabilities to ensure scalability, as well as bringing efficiencies across resources, supply chain. This shall also drive innovation and product enhancement through advanced technology integration for better service offerings to tap the growing requirements of the sector.

Ambuja Cements announced that Adani family (promoters of the company) have infused Rs 6,661 crore, thus increasing their stake in the company by 3.6% to 66.7%. This follows the infusion of Rs 5,000 crore by the promoter into the company for exercising the warrant issuance approved by the board of the company in October 2022.