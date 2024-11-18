Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy announces green bond issuance by subsidiaries

Adani Green Energy announces green bond issuance by subsidiaries

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Green Energy announced that its 100% step-down subsidiaries Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Two and Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer One (Issuers) are offering USD-denominated Rule 144A / Regulation S senior secured notes (Notes) with 20 years door to door tenor and ~13.09 years weighted average life may follow, subject to market conditions.

The Issuers intend to use the gross proceeds of the Notes to repay their foreign currency loans.

The Notes are expected to be rated BBB-/Stable (EXP) by Fitch, Baa3/Stable by Moody's and BBB+/Stable by CAREEDGE Global

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 77,400; Nifty at 23,450; IT index drags 2%

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korean leader calls nuclear expansion to counter alleged US threats

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

LIVE: AQI reaches 'severe plus' level in Delhi, foam seen floating on Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Cochin Shipyard, MRF, 21 others to trade ex-date tomorrow

Delhi, Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI,

Delhi's air quality plummets to severe plus as toxic foam clogs Yamuna

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon