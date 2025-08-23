Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports announces groundbreaking of its logistics park in Kochi

Adani Ports announces groundbreaking of its logistics park in Kochi

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the groundbreaking of the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, Kochi, which will be inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Developed under the Invest in Kerala initiative, this landmark project marks a pivotal step in transforming Kerala into a logistics and industrial powerhouse. Strategically located in Kochi- a city rapidly emerging as a hub for industrial and logistics development, the park spans over 70 acres and is designed to reduce transportation costs, enable just-in-time operations, and enhance export capabilities across key sectors including e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail.

 

The facility will feature EV charging stations, smart logistics solutions, and digital integration, emphasizing sustainability and innovation. The investment towards this will be over Rs 600 crore and is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs, fostering local employment, skill development, and economic growth, while creating opportunities for SMEs to thrive within the supply chain ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

HBL Engineering spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 143 cr

HBL Engineering spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 143 cr

Vaibhav Global receives ICRA ESG Rating of 73 (Strong)

Vaibhav Global receives ICRA ESG Rating of 73 (Strong)

Brigade signs LT lease agreement for mixed-use project in Chennai

Brigade signs LT lease agreement for mixed-use project in Chennai

PM inaugurates SJVN's 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project

PM inaugurates SJVN's 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon