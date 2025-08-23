Vaibhav Global receives ICRA ESG Rating of 73 (Strong)

Vaibhav Global (VGL) announced that ICRA ESG Ratings has revised its Combined ESG Rating' to 73 (Strong)' from 72 (Strong)'. This rating upgrade reflects strength of VGL's unique business model, its ability to navigate tariff challenges, and steady progress on sustainability initiatives. Governance practices also remained robust with strong board oversight and enhanced ESG disclosures.
