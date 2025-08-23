Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaibhav Global receives ICRA ESG Rating of 73 (Strong)

Vaibhav Global receives ICRA ESG Rating of 73 (Strong)

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Vaibhav Global (VGL) announced that ICRA ESG Ratings has revised its Combined ESG Rating' to 73 (Strong)' from 72 (Strong)'. This rating upgrade reflects strength of VGL's unique business model, its ability to navigate tariff challenges, and steady progress on sustainability initiatives. Governance practices also remained robust with strong board oversight and enhanced ESG disclosures.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto resumes supplies of its e-scooter 'Chetak'

Bajaj Auto resumes supplies of its e-scooter 'Chetak'

ACME Solar Holdings to consider proposal of raising funds

ACME Solar Holdings to consider proposal of raising funds

Navin Fluorine International allots 5,000 equity shares under ESOS

Navin Fluorine International allots 5,000 equity shares under ESOS

Adani Ports announces groundbreaking of its logistics park in Kochi

Adani Ports announces groundbreaking of its logistics park in Kochi

Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon