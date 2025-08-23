Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM inaugurates SJVN's 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
SJVN announced that Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects in Bihar worth over Rs. 13 thousand crore from Bodh Gaya.

In this historic moment, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated first unit (1x660 MW) of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project of SJVN, a Navratna CPSE, under the Ministry of Power.

The 1320 MW (2x660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Project located at Chausa in District Buxar, Bihar is being implemented by SJVN Thermal Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 9th March 2019. Equipped with state-of-the-art supercritical technology, the project ensures higher efficiency and reduced environmental impact. With the total investment of Rs. 13,756.56 Crore, the project will generate 9,828.72 Million Units of electricity annually, out of which 85% power has been allocated to Bihar under a long term Power Purchase Agreement.

 

The Project will substantially enhance power availability in Bihar and the Eastern Region, reducing peak-hour shortages and strengthening energy security. Its construction involved the use of around 2,54,932 MT of steel and 2,80,362 tonnes of cement, providing a significant boost to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by promoting domestic industries.

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

