Adani Power gains after NCLT nod to acquire LAPL for Rs 4,101 cr

Adani Power (APL) advanced 1.17% to Rs 681.75 after the company said that it has received an approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Hyderabad Bench to acquire 100% stake in Lanco Amarkantak Power (LAPL).

APL will acquire a 100% stake in LAPL for total consideration of Rs 4,101 crore. The acquisition is expected to be finalized within 60 days from the NCLTs approval, by 20 October 2024

LAPL operates a 600 MW thermal power plant (Phase-I) at Pathadi Village in Korba District, Chhattisgarh. The majority of the power generated from the Phase-I capacity is supplied to Haryana and Madhya Pradesh DISCOMs under long term Power Purchase Arrangements through Power Trading Corporation. Additionally, LAPL has a 2.784 MMT long-term fuel supply agreement with South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India. LAPL is also setting up 1,320 MW expansion capacities under Phase-II. For the financial year 2023-24, LAPL reported total revenue of Rs 1,308.33 crore.