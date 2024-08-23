Business Standard
RailTel Corp jumps on bagging Rs 53-cr order from Uttar Pradesh Police

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
RailTel Corporation of India rallied 6.49% to Rs 503.45 after the company informed that it has received a work order worth Rs 52.66 crore from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for providing various services.
This project entails providing a range of services, including live CCTV surveillance service, impersonation control through Aadhaar-based biometric services, digital fingerprint and facial recognition technology during written examinations and document verification & physical standard test (DV&PST).
The said order is worth Rs 52,66,30,075 and it is expected to be completed by 31 August 2024.
RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.
The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

