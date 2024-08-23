RailTel Corp jumps on bagging Rs 53-cr order from Uttar Pradesh Police

RailTel Corporation of India rallied 6.49% to Rs 503.45 after the company informed that it has received a work order worth Rs 52.66 crore from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for providing various services.

The said order is worth Rs 52,66,30,075 and it is expected to be completed by 31 August 2024.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

This project entails providing a range of services, including live CCTV surveillance service, impersonation control through Aadhaar-based biometric services, digital fingerprint and facial recognition technology during written examinations and document verification & physical standard test (DV&PST).