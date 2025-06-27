Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd up for fifth session

Adani Power Ltd up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 586.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.34% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% drop in NIFTY and a 12.3% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 586.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25638.55. The Sensex is at 84013.92, up 0.31%. Adani Power Ltd has risen around 6.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36179.1, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 128 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Total Gas Ltd spurts 4.62%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd spurts 4.62%, up for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd up for five straight sessions

MRF Ltd up for five straight sessions

Pokarna tumbles as CEO Paras Kumar Jain resigns from subsidiary PESL

Pokarna tumbles as CEO Paras Kumar Jain resigns from subsidiary PESL

Biocon's biologics arm gets Health Canada approval for aflibercept biosimilar 'Yesafili'

Biocon's biologics arm gets Health Canada approval for aflibercept biosimilar 'Yesafili'

Prime Focus Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prime Focus Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon