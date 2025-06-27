Adani Power Ltd up for fifth session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 586.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.34% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% drop in NIFTY and a 12.3% drop in the Nifty Energy.
Adani Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 586.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25638.55. The Sensex is at 84013.92, up 0.31%. Adani Power Ltd has risen around 6.56% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36179.1, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 128 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 19.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
