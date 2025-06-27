Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Total Gas Ltd spurts 4.62%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd spurts 4.62%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 675.35, up 4.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.63% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% jump in NIFTY and a 12.3% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Total Gas Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 675.35, up 4.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25638.55. The Sensex is at 84013.92, up 0.31%. Adani Total Gas Ltd has gained around 0.35% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Total Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36179.1, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 678.55, up 4.33% on the day. Adani Total Gas Ltd is down 24.63% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% jump in NIFTY and a 12.3% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 109.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

