MRF Ltd up for five straight sessions

MRF Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 143865, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.13% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% fall in NIFTY and a 4.35% fall in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 143865, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25638.55. The Sensex is at 84013.92, up 0.31%. MRF Ltd has added around 0.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23961.7, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4285 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9181 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

