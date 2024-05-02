Business Standard
Adani Wilmar consolidated net profit rises 67.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 4.57% to Rs 13238.04 crore
Net profit of Adani Wilmar rose 67.45% to Rs 156.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 13238.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13872.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.58% to Rs 147.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 582.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 51261.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58184.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13238.0413872.64 -5 51261.6358184.81 -12 OPM %2.700.85 -2.211.65 - PBDT290.09221.06 31 679.761147.38 -41 PBT210.89129.24 63 315.91788.92 -60 NP156.7593.61 67 147.99582.12 -75
First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

