Adani Wilmar consolidated net profit rises 67.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.57% to Rs 13238.04 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 74.58% to Rs 147.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 582.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 51261.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58184.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Adani Wilmar rose 67.45% to Rs 156.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 13238.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13872.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.