Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IFCI reports consolidated net profit of Rs 133.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 46.36% to Rs 605.42 crore
Net profit of IFCI reported to Rs 133.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 254.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.36% to Rs 605.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 413.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 103.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 207.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 1986.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1694.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales605.42413.65 46 1986.581694.64 17 OPM %55.62-1.04 -64.0141.85 - PBDT303.97-153.33 LP 828.68101.25 718 PBT283.27-171.62 LP 747.7927.32 2637 NP133.33-254.88 LP 103.66-207.80 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon