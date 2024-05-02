Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 437.31 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 248.83% to Rs 59.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 1725.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1801.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 10.70% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 437.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.