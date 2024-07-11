Business Standard
Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail Ltd Spikes 1.26%

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has added 1.56% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.8% rise in the SENSEX
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd rose 1.26% today to trade at Rs 328.6. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.87% to quote at 59364.86. The index is up 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 1.24% and Titan Company Ltd added 0.85% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 37.51 % over last one year compared to the 22.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has added 1.56% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1394 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 339.35 on 04 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 193.05 on 07 Aug 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

