Yes Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

The Bank has received the following ratings while the outlook has been changed to Positive from Stable.
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating - Ba3
Long-term (Local and Foreign Currency) Deposit Rating - Ba3
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA - b1
Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency) Medium-Term Note Program - (P) Ba3
Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency) Medium-Term Note Program - (P) Ba3
