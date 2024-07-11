Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Yes Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Yes Bank has received reaffirmed in credit ratings from Moody's Investor Services.
The Bank has received the following ratings while the outlook has been changed to Positive from Stable.
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating - Ba3
Long-term (Local and Foreign Currency) Deposit Rating - Ba3
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA - b1
Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency) Medium-Term Note Program - (P) Ba3
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty nears 24,400 in pre-open

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump to address Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville on July 27

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

LIVE: SC to hear batch of petitions on NEET-UG irregularities; Centre opposed to 're-test' demand

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements poised for highest volume growth: Nomura upgrades to 'Buy'

PM Modi

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding his visit to Russia, Austria

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon