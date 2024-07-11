Yes Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

The Bank has received the following ratings while the outlook has been changed to Positive from Stable.

Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating - Ba3

Long-term (Local and Foreign Currency) Deposit Rating - Ba3

Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA - b1

Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency) Medium-Term Note Program - (P) Ba3

Yes Bank has received reaffirmed in credit ratings from Moody's Investor Services.