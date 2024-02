Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 29.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 26.56% to Rs 471.04 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 29.03% to Rs 78.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.56% to Rs 471.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 372.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.471.04372.2077.9374.65106.6483.02100.1678.4178.1860.59