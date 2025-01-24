Business Standard

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 7,957 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 7,957 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each on 24 January 2025 pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units / Stock Options under ESOP Scheme 2021.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,23,20,390 (i.e. 28,84,64,078 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,23,60,175 (i.e. 28,84,72,035 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

EMS consolidated net profit rises 35.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 19.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

