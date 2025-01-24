Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 7,957 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 7,957 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each on 24 January 2025 pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units / Stock Options under ESOP Scheme 2021.
Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,23,20,390 (i.e. 28,84,64,078 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,23,60,175 (i.e. 28,84,72,035 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each)
