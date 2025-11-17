Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales decline 35.15% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Ispat reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.15% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.6913.40 -35 OPM %-2.76-0.82 -PBDT-0.67-0.10 -570 PBT-1.03-0.46 -124 NP-0.97-0.54 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 2.14 times

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 2.14 times

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 40%

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 40%

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 9%

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 9%

India's exports ease marginally on year in Oct-25, imports spike around 15%

India's exports ease marginally on year in Oct-25, imports spike around 15%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayProtein SnacksBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon