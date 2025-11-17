Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's exports ease marginally on year in Oct-25, imports spike around 15%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for October 2025 are estimated at US$ 72.89 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 0.68 percent vis-?-vis October 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for October 2025 is estimated at US$ 94.70 Billion, registering a positive growth of 14.87 percent vis-?-vis October 2024.

India's total exports during April-October 2025 is estimated at US$ 491.80 Billion registering a positive growth of 4.84 percent. Total imports during April-October 2025 is estimated at US$ 569.95 Billion registering a growth of 5.74 percent.

Merchandise exports during October 2025 were US$ 34.38 Billion as compared to US$ 38.98 Billion in October 2024. Merchandise imports during October 2025 were US$ 76.06 Billion as compared to US$ 65.21 Billion in October 2024.

 

Merchandise exports during April-October 2025 were US$ 254.25 Billion as compared to US$ 252.66 Billion during April-October 2024. Merchandise imports during April-October 2025 were US$ 451.08 Billion as compared to US$ 424.06 Billion during April-October 2024. Merchandise trade deficit during April-October 2025 was US$ 196.82 Billion as compared to US$ 171.40 Billion during April-October 2024.

The estimated value of services export for October 2025 is US$ 38.52 Billion as compared to US$ 34.41 Billion in October 2024. The estimated value of services imports for October 2025 is US$ 18.64 Billion as compared to US$ 17.23 Billion in October 2024. The services trade surplus for April-October 2025 is US$ 118.68 Billion as compared to US$ 101.49 Billion in April-October 2024.

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Prostarm Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Halder Venture reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

