Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Vision opens four store in Lucknow

Aditya Vision opens four store in Lucknow

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Aditya Vision has opened four showrooms in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Details of Showrooms mentioned below: -

1. Sector-N, Kursi Road, Aliganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh-226024 -(164th Showroom)
2. Gomti Nagar, Vinay Khand, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh- 226010 -(165th Showroom)
3. IDA Colony, Ashiyana, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh- 226012 -(166th Showroom)
4. Rai Bareli Road, Haivatmau, Mavaaya, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh-226014 -(167th Showroom)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers hit fresh day's high; Nifty above 23,150

Barometers hit fresh day's high; Nifty above 23,150

FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks slide

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the December 2024 quarter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 70.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 70.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon