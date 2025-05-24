Adtech Systems standalone net profit rises 135.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 11.95 croreNet profit of Adtech Systems rose 135.14% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.54% to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 47.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.9513.71 -13 47.7555.06 -13 OPM %7.78-1.46 -13.4010.53 - PBDT1.300.06 2067 7.285.91 23 PBT1.13-0.21 LP 6.554.84 35 NP0.870.37 135 4.384.15 6
