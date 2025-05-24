I K F Finance standalone net profit declines 11.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.40% to Rs 189.08 croreNet profit of I K F Finance declined 11.26% to Rs 26.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.40% to Rs 189.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.25% to Rs 107.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.82% to Rs 650.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 434.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales189.08135.64 39 650.25434.03 50 OPM %67.7175.27 -72.3174.59 - PBDT36.5041.18 -11 148.13106.78 39 PBT35.6740.02 -11 144.76103.37 40 NP26.4829.84 -11 107.9576.97 40
