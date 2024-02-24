Advait Infratech forays into new business vertical of IT/ IoT

With the above , Advait Infratech, marking its entry into the IT/loT domain, will undertake the development of software and the integration of solar pump devices/smart meters for real-time data monitoring and fault management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Advait Infratech has entered into a new business vertical IT/IOT under this segment the Company has entered into a contract of providing Configuration of devices with providing SCADA Software License, Deployment, integration and Go live services for each remote monitoring system as well as integration with existing State Level Portal & National Level Portal of PM-KUSUM scheme Component- B with 5 years Operations and maintenance contract as well as software maintenance & updation of State level portal of worth Rs. 2.89 crore.