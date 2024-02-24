Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Advait Infratech forays into new business vertical of IT/ IoT

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Advait Infratech has entered into a new business vertical IT/IOT under this segment the Company has entered into a contract of providing Configuration of devices with providing SCADA Software License, Deployment, integration and Go live services for each remote monitoring system as well as integration with existing State Level Portal & National Level Portal of PM-KUSUM scheme Component- B with 5 years Operations and maintenance contract as well as software maintenance & updation of State level portal of worth Rs. 2.89 crore.
With the above , Advait Infratech, marking its entry into the IT/loT domain, will undertake the development of software and the integration of solar pump devices/smart meters for real-time data monitoring and fault management.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Advait Infratech consolidated net profit rises 181.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Benchmarks trade near flat line, European mkt advance

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

Capital Goods shares fall

Goswami Infratech Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 690.88 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Infomerics Rating reaffirms 'AAA' rating on credit facitilies of RITES

Zaggle Prepaid inks customer service agreement with Benetton India

HDFC Bank receives RBI nod for divestment of stake in HDFC Credila

Aditya Birla Capital invest Rs 50 cr in Aditya Birla Capital Digital

Zen Technologies to acquire majority stake in AiTuring Technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon