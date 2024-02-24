Zaggle Prepaid inks customer service agreement with Benetton India

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said that it has entered into an agreement with Benetton India for providing the latter with Zaggle Save proposition, an employee benefits & expense management platform.

The customer service agreement came into effect from 22 February 2024 and will continue till the termination of agreement, in accordance with terms mutually agreed.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 15.22 crore during the quarter, steeply higher than Rs 1.49 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 35.12% year on year to Rs 199.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip fell 1.86% to end at Rs 286.95 on the BSE on Friday.

