Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics announces commissioning of cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

Aegis Logistics announces commissioning of cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Aegis Logistics announced that Sea Lord Containers (SCL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has commissioned its cryogenic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal at Mangalore for storage & terminalling of liquified petroleum gases with static storage capacity of 82,000 MT w.e.f. June12, 2025.

The said terminal, which is developed by SCL on behalf of Aegis Vopak Terminals, an Associate Company, would be transferred subsequently.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anupam Rasayan signs LoI with E-Lyte and Fuchs Lubricants Germany

Anupam Rasayan signs LoI with E-Lyte and Fuchs Lubricants Germany

Sensex falls 210 pts; Nifty below 25,100 level; auto shares decline

Sensex falls 210 pts; Nifty below 25,100 level; auto shares decline

Waaree Energies inks PPA with RUMSL, MPPMCL for 150 MW solar project

Waaree Energies inks PPA with RUMSL, MPPMCL for 150 MW solar project

Zee Ent gains as board to discuss 3-5 years growth roadmap with investment banker

Zee Ent gains as board to discuss 3-5 years growth roadmap with investment banker

Dollar index at 7-week low as cooling US inflation data supports case for Federal rate cut

Dollar index at 7-week low as cooling US inflation data supports case for Federal rate cut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleUS Green Card New RuleLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon