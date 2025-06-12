Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index at 7-week low as cooling US inflation data supports case for Federal rate cut

Dollar index at 7-week low as cooling US inflation data supports case for Federal rate cut

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

The dollar index extended downside to a seven week low following softer than expected US inflation report that could support case for a Federal rate cut. US consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.4% year-over-year in May, slightly above 2.3% prior but below the market expectations of a 2.5% increase. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 2.8% on year in May, compared to the consensus of 2.9%. Dollar index moved below 98 mark as investors now await US PPI data for more clarity. Moreover, US President Donald Trump has reignited tariff threats by announcing plans to notify US trading partners within the next one to two weeks about the new unilateral tariff rates, adding pressure on the greenback. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is trading at 97.92, down 0.24% on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are both trading higher by 0.22% at $1.1517 and $1.3581 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rupee extends further gains as dollar deepens losses

Rupee extends further gains as dollar deepens losses

Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 115 cr order from MEDA

Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 115 cr order from MEDA

Nasdaq Slips 99 Points Amid Inflation Data, Trade Talks Progress

Nasdaq Slips 99 Points Amid Inflation Data, Trade Talks Progress

Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Sterlite Tech spurts on securing Rs 2,631 crore BSNL contract

Sterlite Tech spurts on securing Rs 2,631 crore BSNL contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon