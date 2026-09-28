Aegis Logistics Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 1326.1, down 2.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% slide in NIFTY and a 5.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1326.1, down 2.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 22831.6. The Sensex is at 72912.01, down 1.33%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has gained around 4.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37440.35, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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