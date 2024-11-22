Business Standard
Afcons Infra rises after reciving LoA for Rs 1,274 crore project from UPDCC

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Afcons Infrastructure added 1.08% to Rs 493.10 after the company said that it has received letter of acceptance for a civil works contract worth Rs 1,274 crore from Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation.

The project involves the construction of a 130.6-meter-high concrete gravity dam and associated works on the Song River in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand. This contract covers the civil works, including hydraulic structures.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

 

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

