Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 22.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 2988.39 croreNet profit of Afcons Infrastructure declined 22.42% to Rs 105.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 2988.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2959.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2988.392959.69 1 OPM %11.0011.64 -PBDT271.38310.45 -13 PBT149.24190.68 -22 NP105.08135.44 -22
