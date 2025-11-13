Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 4.43 croreNet profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 3.86% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.433.54 25 OPM %52.6069.49 -PBDT3.633.36 8 PBT3.573.33 7 NP2.692.59 4
