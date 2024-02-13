Sensex (    %)
                        
Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 488.18 crore
Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 9.60% to Rs 27.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 488.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 552.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales488.18552.09 -12 OPM %9.086.88 -PBDT40.5836.68 11 PBT33.3730.88 8 NP27.6325.21 10
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

