Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 488.18 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 9.60% to Rs 27.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 488.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 552.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.488.18552.099.086.8840.5836.6833.3730.8827.6325.21